BJP’s Poll Moves In MP

In the midst of fervent speculation surrounding the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP leadership has finally laid all doubts to rest by revealing its electoral strategy. With the announcement of the election schedule for five states, including Madhya Pradesh, the political landscape has been set for a decisive battle. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s return to his traditional seat of Budhni underscores the party’s confidence in his leadership. The stage is now set for polling day, scheduled for November 17th, with results slated for December 3rd. The BJP’s latest list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh has dispelled any lingering uncertainties regarding the allocation of tickets to Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists, a matter that had been eagerly awaited by political observers. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had previously expressed uncertainty about his reentry into Vidhan Sabha, need not pose the question anymore. His candidature from Budhni, a seat he has represented five times since 1990, has been confirmed. The fourth list primarily comprises sitting ministers and senior MLAs, all of whom have been fielded again from their respective constituencies.

As it stands, the BJP has announced candidates for 136 out of 230 seats, whereas the Congress is yet to reveal its lineup. Chouhan took the opportunity to comment on this, contrasting the BJP’s swift decision-making with the Congress’s apparent indecision, stating, “Our candidates are in the field, but Congress is stuck in limbo.” One intriguing aspect of the BJP’s candidate list is the inclusion of several Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists, which has brought smiles to the Scindia camp. However, four prominent names are notably absent from the list, raising questions about their political future. The absence of these Scindia faction ministers, who defected from the Congress in March 2020, has not gone unnoticed. Twenty-four ministers from the 34-member Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet have been nominated, showcasing the BJP’s commitment to retaining experienced leaders. Notably, some ministers from the ‘original’ BJP, including Usha Thakur, Inder Singh Parmar, Ram Khelawan Patel, and the newly appointed Gauri Shankar Bisen in August, did not find a place in this list.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, the Minister for Sports and a sitting MLA from Shivpuri, is also missing from the list due to health reasons. There is widespread speculation that her nephew, Jyotiraditya Scindia, may be fielded from Shivpuri. Two ministers who joined the cabinet in August, Rajendra Shukla and Rahul Singh Lodhi, have been nominated from their respective seats. This suggests that if a minister’s name is not included in this list, they may not feature in subsequent ones.

The BJP’s candidate selection for Madhya Pradesh reflects a well-thought-out strategy. The first list targeted constituencies considered difficult for the party to win, while the second featured heavyweight leaders from the central leadership. The third list introduced Monika Batti, a new entrant fielded from the tribal-reserved Amarwara seat. In the city of Bhopal, the BJP has maintained its faith in the four incumbent MLAs, consolidating its stronghold in the region. However, the party has held back the candidate for Bhopal-Dakshin-Paschim seat, which it lost in the 2018 elections. The party’s proactive approach to candidate announcements stands in contrast to the apparent indecision within the Congress camp. As the political landscape takes shape, the battle for Madhya Pradesh promises to be a compelling and closely watched contest.