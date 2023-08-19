BJP’s Gamble In C’garh, MP

In a surprising move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its candidate list for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, breaking from convention by doing so almost two months ahead of the expected announcement date. This strategic maneuver, seemingly driven by the desire to allow their candidates more time for groundwork, might, however, prove to be a double-edged sword. While the party’s central leadership appears to harbour the belief that the early announcement will provide their candidates an edge in the intense political competition, a more nuanced perspective suggests potential pitfalls. The time extension not only facilitates preparation for BJP hopefuls but also grants disgruntled factions and their leaders ample opportunity to mount counter-campaigns. This concern is amplified by the prevalent internal conflicts within the state BJP units of both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The urgency displayed by the BJP’s leadership becomes apparent upon analysing the roster of candidates. A cursory overview exposes the party’s impatience, seemingly stemming from the high stakes associated with these two states. These regions hold paramount significance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid for a third term after the 2024 general elections, given the BJP’s sweeping triumph in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in these areas. Yet, the prevailing climate is notably distinct from that of 2019, as the ruling party now grapples with anti-incumbency sentiments at both the state and national levels. The BJP’s wager on its ability to tackle this challenge is particularly evident in its contest against the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh. However, the reality on the ground hints at a different narrative, marred by internal strife within the state BJP unit.

In Madhya Pradesh, a complex conundrum of double anti-incumbency – resulting from the BJP’s dual control over state and central governments – presents an even more intricate terrain. The party’s strategic blueprint takes into account the discontent among tribal and Dalit communities, which finds expression in the staggering number of reserved seats. Of the 230 seats in the Vidhan Sabha, 35 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 47 for Scheduled Tribes. A critical examination of the 2018 results underlines the BJP’s uphill battle: the party secured 109 seats, narrowly trailing the Congress’ 114. By unveiling its first list of candidates, the BJP anticipates a closely contested battle against a resurgent Congress. Within this roster of 39 candidates in Madhya Pradesh, the emphasis on reserved constituencies reveals the party’s sensitivity to the grievances of Adivasis and Dalits. Furthermore, the inclusion of five women underscores the BJP’s outreach efforts to address varied demographics.

Amid the internal discord within the BJP, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Aggarwal acknowledges the imperative to preempt infighting by releasing the candidate list early. The party’s intensive campaign, bolstered by the active participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, underscores the unprecedented significance of these elections. In a political landscape marred by uncertainties and shifting dynamics, the BJP’s early candidate announcement seeks to gain an advantage through extended groundwork with potential pitfalls of granting opposition forces ample time to mount counter-offensives. The party’s decision reveals the high stakes it faces in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, where electoral victories hold the key to Prime Minister Modi’s future political aspirations. In a contest where every move matters, the BJP treads cautiously, navigating the intricate web of state dynamics, internal disputes, and public sentiment.