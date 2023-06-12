Connectivity Projects In NE

The authorities of the Government of India (GOI) are expediting the progress of major road and rail connectivity projects in the Northeast border regions to enhance regional trade, exports, and economic development. In recent times, there have been few reports highlighting the substantial benefits reaped by Nagaland and Sikkim from the ongoing connectivity projects. However, the existing gaps in traffic system integration in both states are soon to be effectively addressed if everything goes according to plan. One highly anticipated project is the new railway link connecting Rangpo in South Sikkim with Siliguri in North Bengal. Stretching over 45 kilometres of diverse terrain, this railway connection has the potential to significantly transform the region. Despite facing repeated delays in recent years, the construction is expected to be completed by 2024. Approximately 3 kilometres of tracks will be laid in Rangpo, with the majority of construction taking place in West Bengal, marking the completion of the first phase of the project. The GOI has plans to extend the line from Rangpo to Gangtok in the next phase, with the long-term goal of extending railway services closer to the international border with China at Nathu La. However, due to delays and subsequent cost escalation, the project’s estimated cost has risen from an initial INR 1350 crore to over INR 12,000 crore. The construction includes the building of 14 tunnels and 22 bridges.

Defence authorities openly acknowledge the importance of strengthening India’s road and rail connections between the mainland and the Northeast regions that are in proximity to the Chinese frontier. This enhancement is seen as essential in maintaining a minimal security deterrent in the event of Indo-Chinese hostilities. They emphasize the extension of the Rangpo connection not only up to Gangtok but further north as well. Furthermore, the project’s benefits include minimizing the need for physical relocation of existing settlements in the northern peripheries of Sikkim. While significant construction of highways, roads, bridges, warehouses, and airstrips has taken place in the Northeast over the past 10 to 15 years, the current traffic network connecting the region with other parts of India still falls short of the seamless traffic connectivity achieved by Chinese authorities between their border regions and the coastal plains since the 1990s. Officials admit that India will continue to play catch-up with China in this regard, despite the impressive progress made in connectivity over the last 15 years.

The GOI authorities are also eager to facilitate trade and business between Nagaland and Bangladesh. Reports from Northeast-based media indicate that the central government, playing a supportive role, intends to construct a new central four-lane carriageway and bridge across the Kushiyara River to ensure smooth road traffic movement between Bangladesh and the Barak Valley in Assam. On the Bangladesh side, there is a suggestion for a direct flight connecting Sylhet and Dimapur airports to ensure faster connectivity for the movement of goods with a shorter shelf life. If approved, Dimapur would join the list of Northeast airports that have become international, following Guwahati and Agartala. Preliminary discussions between business circles in both countries have reportedly explored the possibility of exporting ready-made bamboo items and coffee from the Northeast to Bangladesh, while Bangladesh could export its garments, processed food and fruits, according to reports. Unsurprisingly, entrepreneurs and businessmen in the Northeast region are optimistic about the potential increase in business volumes in the coming years.