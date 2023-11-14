In late October, Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza disrupted a potential deal, leading to Hamas withdrawing. Israeli bombings intensified, hindering communication channels and delaying responses to 12-48 hours. Qatari Prime Minister faced challenges reaching out to Hamas leaders due to destroyed communication nodes. The hostage-release agreement’s complexity increased with delayed communications and multiple timing-related items. Beyond hostage release, the broader challenge involves Gaza’s governance post-Hamas. The preferred scenario envisions a unified government for Gaza and the West Bank, necessitating a transition. However, uncertainties arise about regional countries engaging in this process amid destruction and loss of life. Transition prospects hinge on the Palestinian Authority’s willingness to govern Gaza post-Hamas, contingent on U.S. commitment to a two-state solution. The Qatari Prime Minister expressed pessimism, uncertain if regional countries would support such a transition. Emphasizing a shift away from hostility, the Qatari Prime Minister urged Israeli contacts to address the hostage situation, contributing to practical solutions for ending the war.

Both the U.S. and Israel sought Qatar’s assistance on multiple occasions. In 2012, Qatar hosted Hamas with U.S. and Israeli approval. In 2017, Qatar expelled Hamas members planning an attack on Israel, aligning with requests from Israel and the U.S. Prior to the recent conflict, Israel and Qatar collaborated on Gaza’s economic challenges. Monthly payments from Qatar, coordinated with Israel and the U.S., aided in fuel supplies, support for impoverished families, and salaries for civil servants. Qatar’s direct coordination with Israel included a cautionary note that persisted unless a potential long-term agreement for Gaza’s improved life was guaranteed. On September 28, discussions between Israel and Qatar regarding a long-term solution for Gaza took place, but the anticipated dialogue on job opportunities and subsidy payments never occurred.

Instead, Hamas’s violent attack initiated an Israeli offensive, resulting in conflicting reports of civilian casualties. The Qatari Prime Minister, committed to stability and peace, expressed concern that if the current conflict concludes similarly to previous ones, a more severe conflict may loom in the future. The Gaza crisis has strained communication and complicated efforts for a resolution. The Qatari Prime Minister navigates challenges, emphasizing the need to shift away from hostility, while uncertainties surround the region’s willingness to support a transition in governance post-Hamas. Ongoing collaboration between Qatar, the U.S., and Israel remains crucial for stability and peace in the region.

Transition possibilities depend on the Palestinian Authority’s willingness to govern post-Hamas, contingent on U.S. commitment to a two-state solution. Despite these challenges, the Qatari Prime Minister persistently emphasizes a shift away from hostility, advocating for stability and peace. The collaborative history between the U.S., Israel, and Qatar underscores the importance of ongoing cooperation. The current crisis highlights the need for diplomatic finesse, with the Qatari Prime Minister committed to achieving a peaceful resolution while expressing concerns about potential future conflicts if the current situation mirrors past conclusions. As the region grapples with the aftermath of violent clashes, the Qatari Prime Minister’s commitment to achieving a peaceful resolution stands firm. However, the looming concern of potential future conflicts, should the current crisis follow familiar patterns, adds urgency to the need for sustained diplomatic efforts and regional collaboration to pave the way for lasting stability and peace.