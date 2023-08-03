Law And Order Crisis

In a disturbing turn of events, Manipur and Haryana have witnessed an alarming breakdown of law and order, raising serious questions about the government’s ability to protect its citizens. The Supreme Court recently took the Manipur Police to task, expressing concern over the rampant killings and atrocities faced by the people of Manipur. The apex court also called out the Centre and the state government for their lacklustre response to the crisis. One cannot overlook the unfortunate video that surfaced, showing two Kuki women paraded naked on Manipur’s streets, which finally prompted the court’s intervention. It seems that even powerful constitutional authorities, including the Supreme Court, were slow to act, mirroring the perceived lethargy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Tragically, the death toll in Manipur has surpassed 140, and the situation is dire enough to tarnish Prime Minister Modi’s popularity in the entire northeast region. It is disheartening to witness such a loss of life and suffering, further exacerbated by the government’s perceived indifference. The Supreme Court’s demand for the Manipur director general of police to explain the situation is justified. However, questions are also raised about Manipur’s chief minister N Biren Singh’s silence on the matter. Chief ministers, especially those from the BJP, have faced criticism for their handling of various crises across the country, and Manipur’s chief minister is no exception. Haryana, too, has grappled with similar issues, particularly in ‘Nuh’, where the police failed miserably to control the situation. The Supreme Court’s inaction on the ‘Nuh’ crisis is concerning, as this region is just next door to the national capital and plays a significant role in the lives of many residents in Delhi and Gurugram. It is a grave reminder that India’s law and order situation is rapidly deteriorating, and the government must take immediate steps to address this pressing issue.

- Advertisement -

As the nation’s highest court, the Supreme Court should play a more proactive role in safeguarding citizens’ rights and holding the government accountable. It is crucial for the judiciary to take swift action when confronted with evidence of constitutional breakdowns, as seen in Manipur and Haryana. Delayed responses only worsen the situation and diminish public trust in the system. The recent events in Manipur and Haryana should serve as a wake-up call for India as a nation. The breakdown of law and order not only highlights the immediate crises but also reflects deeper issues that need urgent attention. The government must take a hard look at its policies, strategies, and implementation to restore law and order and protect the lives and dignity of its citizens. While the Supreme Court’s intervention in Manipur is a step in the right direction, it must be vigilant and responsive to such crises across the nation. It should not take months for the court to act upon evidence of atrocities and constitutional failures. India’s judicial system must strive to be more agile, proactive, and sensitive to the plight of its people. India is at a critical juncture, grappling with severe law and order challenges. The government, along with the judiciary, must work together to address these issues promptly. The nation’s stability and unity are at stake, and it is time to set aside political differences and prioritise the well-being of the citizens.