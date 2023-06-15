Looking For A Clear ‘PM Face’

The upcoming Patna Conclave is presenting an opportunity for opposition parties to come together and forge unity. The absence of a clear “PM face” has made it easier for ambitious opposition leaders to rally without having to stake individual claims. Sharad Pawar, the NCP supremo, has taken the decisive step of deferring the issue of the “PM face” until after defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ousting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conclave will be attended by several prime ministerial aspirants, including Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana’s K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, Pawar’s statement has provided a common stance for all of them, even though Pawar himself remains a dark horse for the top post. For now, the “PM face” issue will not derail the Patna Conclave. Nevertheless, the absence of a clear “PM face” is a disadvantage for the opposition. In the past two general elections, the opposition went into the contest without a consensus on a prime ministerial candidate, giving Narendra Modi an advantage.

Voters in India do not typically cast their ballots for an alliance or a combined opposition. They vote for specific parties or candidates, making the presence of a relatable and confrontable face important. In the upcoming 2024 general elections, it is suggested that the contest will primarily be between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi, being the closest to a “PM face” that the opposition can present, offers a potential rival to Modi. The opposition leaders will convene at the Patna Conclave with an understanding that they will not squabble over the “PM face” issue. However, by postponing this decision, they may be handing another advantage to Narendra Modi, who thrives in a setting that highlights his leadership. The absence of a clear “PM face” allows Modi to maintain his position as the sole all-India leader, while the rest of the opposition parties are sidelined. The notion that regional party leaders do not possess the prime ministerial qualities that resonate with the people of India is prevalent. None of the regional leaders stands a chance against Modi, who has established himself as the dominant figure. This time, voters will be focused on electing a Prime Minister, and without a strong rival, Modi will enjoy a significant advantage.

Sharad Pawar’s realization that the “PM face” issue could splinter the opposition even before achieving unity speaks volumes about the challenges the opposition faces in ousting Narendra Modi. Unlike in 2014 and 2019, the opposition must present a clear “PM face” who can rival Modi. While this may not be feasible for all opposition parties, it is essential for the electorate, who will be voting for a suitable alternative to an entrenched Prime Minister. One approach discussed at the Patna Conclave is to field a joint opposition candidate in each Lok Sabha constituency. However, this is a challenging proposition that could inadvertently strengthen the Congress party in most states. To overcome this problem, the opposition parties should strive to agree on a joint “PM face”. Unity behind a common prime ministerial candidate may be the only way to sway the electorate away from voting for Modi. Ultimately, the focus lies in addressing the question of what is to be done with Narendra Modi.