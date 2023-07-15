Manipur Unrest Under BJP Rule

Manipur once hailed as the Jewel of India, has a rich history, vibrant culture, and thriving arts scene. The harmonious coexistence of the Meiteis, Kukis, and Nagas has contributed to the beauty of this territory. While life in Manipur hasn’t been devoid of disputes and conflicts, the people have always found ways to settle their differences and forge ahead together. However, the Manipur we know today is a far cry from its former glory. The divisive policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have shattered the unity and prosperity that the people had achieved collectively. The BJP government, both at the state and central levels, has utterly failed the people of Manipur in their pursuit of a peaceful and prosperous life. The party’s strategic plan, led by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), aimed to gain control over the strategically important Northeast region of India. After successfully bringing Assam under its influence, the BJP turned its attention to Manipur, employing various manipulative tactics. In the 2017 assembly election, the BJP failed to secure a majority but managed to purchase MLAs and form an artificial majority with political aid from Delhi and the support of wealthy individuals.

The clashes, arson, and violence that erupted on May 3 marked the beginning of a deteriorating situation throughout the state of Manipur. Imphal in the valley and Churachandpur in the hills became the epicentres of an unending conflict. Violence spread to other regions like Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, and Moreh. Extremist elements from both the Meiteis and Kukis were at the forefront of killings and arson, perpetuating a vicious cycle of riots. Unfortunately, the poor, innocent, and weak bore the brunt of this violence, a deliberate game plan executed with the blessings of the RSS-BJP. Left MPs who visited the region witnessed the suffering of innocent people in relief camps, where thousands of women, men, and children sought refuge. The conditions in these relief camps, be it for the Meiteis or Kukis, are dire. While they receive basic food supplies, necessities such as healthcare, sanitation, sanitary pads, and proper nutrition for children are severely lacking. The education system has collapsed, with many schools burnt down and children left without access to education. These camps, referred to as “relief camps” by the government, evoke a sense of being refugees in their own country.

The lack of a coherent government response to such a serious socio-ethnic-political crisis raises concerns. Even the BJP cadres would struggle to justify their naïve approach to handling the situation. Adding to the complexity, the US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, offered US support to “resolve” the Manipur conflict. However, considering the history of US interventions around the world, which have often only complicated matters, it is crucial to prevent further foreign involvement in Manipur. The Kukis, who have inhabited the region for generations, hold onto their tribal customs and practices. While the valley faces land scarcity due to population growth, the demands for tribal status by the common Meitei masses may simply stem from their aspirations for a piece of land. However, political forces and their corporate cronies harbour nefarious plans to exploit the forests and mineral wealth in the region. With a government committed to fulfilling its greed for power, these forces of darkness unite and turn Manipur into a boiling pot. Only through concerted political initiatives and active participation of the people can Manipur be saved from further turmoil.