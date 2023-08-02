Productive Parl Session Needed

In the vibrant Indian political landscape, the formation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) by 26 opposition parties has added a new dimension to the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Amidst this dynamic backdrop, the Lok Sabha Speaker has admitted a notice of no confidence against the Narendra Modi-led government, marking the second such motion faced by the Prime Minister since 2014. However, as the parliamentary arithmetic currently stands, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) holds a commanding majority of 332 seats in the Lok Sabha, well above the required majority mark of 272. The opposition bloc, on the other hand, musters a strength of 142 seats. While it may be evident that the ruling BJP can comfortably win the motion, the opposition claims it aims to win the perception war and compel the Prime Minister to address critical issues plaguing the nation. One of these pressing issues is the violent ethnic clashes in Manipur, which began in early May. The clashes between the majority Meitei group, predominantly Hindus, and the Christian Kuki and Naga tribes have resulted in widespread national and international outrage. The opposition has repeatedly sought answers from the Prime Minister regarding this matter, and after exhausting all other options, they resort to a no-confidence motion to force a response.

However, amidst the din of disruptions and walkouts, the essence of parliamentary democracy, which hinges on constructive debate and scrutiny of laws, seems to be diminishing. Both the government and the opposition must recognise that vibrant parliamentary debates play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and fostering accountability. It is essential to shed the confrontational attitude and engage in meaningful dialogue to effectively represent the views of constituents and subject government policies to critical examination. The present parliament has a golden opportunity to rise above the prevalent disruption and rediscover the spirit of healthy debate and discussion. The lawmakers’ primary duty is to debate bills before voting on them, ensuring that necessary modifications are made to achieve the intended objectives and avoid judicial dismissal. Former Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, lamented the lack of adequate discussions in parliament over scrutinizing laws. The parliament must heed this call and actively engage in thorough and thoughtful deliberations. It is time for both sides to change their approach and prioritise constructive debates and discussions. A thriving democracy demands an effective and robust parliament. While the Modi government boasts a considerable majority, this should not deter the opposition from focusing on the right issues and employing a strategic and practical approach to achieve their goals.

As the PM prepares to respond to the upcoming no-confidence motion, it is paramount for him to address the concerns raised by the opposition. This debate presents a significant opportunity for the government to clarify its stance on critical matters. The Indian parliament must reinvigorate its commitment to parliamentary democracy by embracing constructive criticism and allowing robust scrutiny of government policies. Meaningful debates, devoid of disruptions, can pave the way for a stronger, more responsive, and accountable government. It is high time for both the government and the opposition to steer away from the disruptive norm and embrace the essence of parliamentary democracy. By doing so, they can effectively contribute to a thriving democracy and uphold the spirit of inclusivity and progress that India aspires to achieve.