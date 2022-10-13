Nuke Twist To Russia-Ukraine War

The Ukraine war is taking a turn after seven and a half months which is worrying strategic experts and militaries in Europe in new ways. If initially, the worry was about an outright defeat of Ukraine and the presence of Russia in eastern parts in a more aggressive posture, the prospect of an outright Russian defeat is looking even more threatening. A huge explosion on a bridge offering the only lifeline for Russian armies in Crimea has severely jolted the Russian dispensation. The bridge has been so badly damaged that rail movement on it has been stalled. The bridge provided the basic supplies to the Russian army in occupied Crimea. As if to rub salt into the wound, the Ukrainians are now going to town, announcing the release of a postage stamp commemorating the destruction of the bridge. The head of Ukraine Post has announced the release of the postage stamp along with a first-day cover. Such news of open defeat and defiance could no longer be hidden from the Russian public and this damaged whatever credibility the Kremlin still had with its people, reports indicate.

NATO, the umbrella defense organisation of the western alliance, is seriously worrying about a tactical nuclear weapon use by a cornered Russia under its President Vladimir Putin. All the efforts of the Russians on the ground have come to naught before the coordinated effort of the Ukrainians. As if to forestall any such disastrous move by the Russian President and to warn Russian leadership about the costs of any of Putin’s drastic moves, US President Joe Biden had articulated the consequences for Russia of any nuclear move. Biden’s open threat of counter-offensive has surprised even US officials of his administration. Domestic troubles are also mounting for Putin, with opposition to his war plans getting louder and vociferous. Even those people aligned with Putin are now shouting about the failures and total discomfiture of Russia before the global audience.

Those who have been however drafted are facing serious shortages in facilities, let alone training and equipment. The western media is reporting that even as the water is approaching, these recruits have not been given even beds for their night stays and are forced to sleep on yoga mats. Besides, the infamous private army of Russia, which had played critical roles in Syria and other countries where Russia had undertaken military roles, is turning against Putin’s regime. Wagner leaders are complaining that the Russian operations in Ukraine were uncoordinated and therefore it was difficult for them to make any meaningful interventions. Wagner’s chief in Moscow is in a grumpy mood and showing signs of giving up its interventionist role in Ukraine. On the other hand, the Central Asian satellite nations which had supported Russia in many such operations, are saying that the Putin regime is avoiding drafting white Russians and using their people to do the dirty jobs. Meanwhile, NATO sources had confirmed their worst fears about Putin and his next moves. A nuclear intervention would surely isolate Russia from global orders and even alienate its firm ally till now China. For President Putin, survival with honour intact is at stake.