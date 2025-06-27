Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon, Onir to direct second part of ‘My Melbourne’

Mumbai, June 26: filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon and Onir are set to collaborate on the second instalment of “My Melbourne”, an Indo-Australian anthology film project. The project, produced by Mind Blowing Films and presented by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), aims to continue celebrating cultural diversity and strengthening ties between India and Australia through cinema, a press release said.

Released in March 2025 , the inaugural edition featured short films by Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan as well as Onir, addressing themes of identity, gender, race, sexuality and disability.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, CEO of Mind Blowing Films and the creative producer of the project, said the response to the first “My Melbourne” film was “overwhelming and deeply fulfilling”.

“It has proven that stories told with authenticity and heart can transcend borders. We are honoured to have some of the most acclaimed filmmakers of Indian cinema lend their voice and vision to the second edition. “This project continues to be a celebration of inclusivity, collaboration and creativity between India and Australia’s the project has given us the opportunity to work with emerging creatives from under represented communities,” she added. Hirani, known for movies such as “Munna Bhai” films, “3 Idiots”, “PK”, “Sanju” and “Dunki”, said he was excited to join a platform that fosters cross-cultural storytelling.

“My Melbourne offers a rare opportunity to tell a story that is intimate, universal, and culturally resonant,” he said. Menon said the themes explored in the anthology align deeply with her storytelling ethos. “The themes and intention behind My Melbourne align deeply with the kind of stories I love to tell — ones that build empathy and bring people closer. I’m thrilled to collaborate on this journey of storytelling across continents,” she said. Sircar, whose varied filmography includes movies such as “Vicky Donor”, “Madras Cafe”, “Piku”, “October” and “Sardar Uddham”, added, “Storytelling knows no boundaries. My Melbourne is a meaningful initiative that reminds us how stories rooted in local contexts can have global significance.” Onir, who is returning to the anthology, called it “a story that’s still unfolding”. “The opportunity to work with new themes and voices, while continuing a journey I deeply believe in, is truly rewarding,” he said. (PTI)