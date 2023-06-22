26 C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Aanand L Rai, Dhanush to reunite for ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Mumbai, June 21 (PTI): Director Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush are set to team up once again for the upcoming feature film “Tere Ishk Mein”, the makers said Wednesday.
The announcement of the new film coincides with the 10-year anniversary of “Raanjhanaa”, their first collaboration. Also starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Abhay Deol, “Raanjhanaa” is remembered for its melodious soundtrack composed by music maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil.
Rai said he is excited to reteam with Dhanush after previously working with the actor on “Raanjhanaa” (2013) and “Atrangi Re” (2021).
“There couldn’t be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, ‘Tere Ishk Mein,’ with Dhanush.
“‘Raanjhanaa’ holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming,” the director said in a statement.
On “Tere Ishk Mein”, Rai will be joined by his frequent collaborators, including Kamil, Rahman, and writer Himanshu Sharma.
“Tere Ishk Mein” is backed by Rai’s Color Yellow Productions. The banner’s upcoming projects also include “Jhimma 2” and “Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba”.

