Abhishek Banerjee starts filming for Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’

Mumbai, June 29 (PTI): Actor Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday started shooting for director Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming film “Vedaa”.

Starring Sharvari in the title role, the movie will be “a thrilling experience filled with high-octane sequences and gripping action”, said the makers.

Banerjee, popular for his performances in films such as “Bhediya” and “Stree” as well as web series “Paatal Lok”, took to Instagram to share the work update.

“Nervous, excited and grateful to be a part of VEDA! Thank you Nikkhil Advani for this opportunity,” he captioned his picture with the director and the film’s clapboard.

According to the makers, Banerjee will play the antagonist in the action thriller, which also stars John Abraham.

“Vedaa” is penned by Aseem Arora. The film is backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

