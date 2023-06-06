36 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
type here...

Actor Gufi Paintal of ‘Mahabharat’ fame dies at 79

Entertainment
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, June 5 (PTI): Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing ‘Shakuni mama’ in the epic TV serial “Mahabharat”, died on Monday at a hospital here due to age-related issues, his nephew Hiten Paintal said.

He was 79.

- Advertisement -

The veteran actor, whose real name was Saravjit Singh Paintal, was admitted to a hospital in suburban Andheri. “Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep,” Hiten told PTI.

Hiten had earlier told PTI that his uncle was not keeping well due to age-related health issues.

“He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable,” Hiten had told PTI.

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma in the DD series, said he had a long association with his “Mahabharat” co-star.

9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job
9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job
Best Places to Visit in Guwahati
Best Places to Visit in Guwahati
Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash
Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash
9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free
9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free
Assam’s GI Tagged Products
Assam’s GI Tagged Products
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Erdogan’s Presidential Win Is A Clear Loss For People Of Turkiye

The Hills Times - 0
9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job Best Places to Visit in Guwahati Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash 9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free Assam’s GI Tagged Products