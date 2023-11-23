22 C
Actor Prakash Raj summoned by in alleged money laundering case under ponzi scheme

Mumbai, Nov 23: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Prakash Raj for questioning related to an alleged Rs 100 crore ponzi scheme.

The development follows ED’s search operation at properties associated with a Trichy-based partnership firm, Pranav Jewellers, on November 20 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sources from ED suggest that summoning Prakash Raj is part of the wider investigation into the alleged fraudulent gold investment scheme by Pranav Jewellers.

The 58-year-old actor, who is the brand ambassador of the company, is expected to present himself before the federal agency in Chennai next week. The raids resulted in the recovery of several incriminating documents, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 23.70 lakh, and gold jewellery weighing 11.60 kg.

