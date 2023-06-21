24 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
‘Adipurush’ day four collection dips amid controversies over dialogues and VFX

Updated:
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, June 20 (PTI): “Adipurush”, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, witnessed a major drop in its box office collection with the controversy-ridden film minting Rs 35 crore on day four.

The film’s Monday figures are significantly lower than what it earned on its opening weekend: Rs 140 crore on day one, followed by Rs 100 crore each on day two and three.
The total collection of “Adipurush”, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, currently stands at Rs 375 crore gross globally, production banner T-Series claimed Tuesday.   “Adipurush” has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and VFX.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s collection “collapsed” on Monday due to “negative word of mouth”.

“After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday. #Hindi version. #India biz,” he tweeted.

A report by Box Office India stated that “Adipurush” witnessed a drop of around 78 per cent on Monday.

According to BOI, the film’s nett collection for the first four days was around Rs 112 crore with the movie earning Rs 105 crore nett on the opening weekend but making only Rs 7.5 crore nett on Monday.

