‘Adipurush’ downward slide continues, movie collects ` 15 crore to cross ` 400 crore mark

By The Hills Times
Mumbai, June 22 (PTI): Om Raut’s “Adipurush” has collected over ` 400 crore globally but the film’s box office numbers continued to fall amid controversy over the poor quality of its dialogues and visual effects.
T-Series, the studio behind the movie, on Thursday tweeted that the Prabhas-starrer had earned ` 410 crore gross in six days.
“Adipurush”, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on June 16, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).
In the opening weekend, the film, reportedly made on a budget of ` 500 crore, raced to ` 340 crore in just three days ` 140 crore on day one, followed by ` 100 crore each on day two and three. But the film’s box office score witnessed a drastic slide as negative word of mouth spread on social media. The film earned ` 15 crore as against ` 35 crore on Monday and ` 20 crore on Tuesday.
The big-budget multilingual saga has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman’s dialogues in the ‘Lanka Dahan’ sequence, among others. “Adipurush” is now screening in theatres with altered dialogues.

 

