Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan tease sequel to their 1997 hit ‘Ishq’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Nov 11: Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan have expressed their desire to collaborate again, potentially for a follow-up to their hit 1997 romantic comedy “Ishq”.
The two actors on Saturday evening attend the mahurat launch of the upcoming movie “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”, which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Indra Kumar’s son Aman.
“I feel very happy whenever I meet Ajay. We don’t meet that often but whenever we do meet it’s with a lot of warmth and love, I like the guy he is,” Khan said.
Devgn said he had a great time working with the “Dangal” actor on “Ishq”, which was directed by Indra Kumar, and also featured Kajol and Juhi Chawla as the female leads.
“We had so much fun on the sets of ‘Ishq’, we should do another one,” said Devgn, who is basking in the glory of his latest release, “Singham Again”.
To this, Khan added, “Yes, we should.”
Kumar said he is now considering the possibility of a sequel with both actors.
“Now that Ajay and Aamir both have said they want to work together on ‘Ishq 2′, I’m going to speak to them again in detail about this. We should make the second part but not until we have the right script for it,” the filmmaker told PTI. During the event, Khan recounted how Devgn, 55, saved him when a chimpanzee attacked him during the filming of “Ishq.” (PTI)

