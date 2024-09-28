28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sarfira’ to streamon Disney+Hotstar in Oct

New Delhi, Sept 27: Superstar Akshay Kumar’s “Sarfira” will become available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 11, the OTT platform announced on Thursday.
The film is a Hindi adaptation of “Soorarai Pottru”, the superhit Tamil movie from director Sudha Kongara and featuring Suriya in the lead role.
Kongara has also directed “Sarfira”, which was released in theatres in July this year. The movie also starred Paresh Rawal and Radhikka Madan in pivotal roles.
“’Sarfira’ is a film about a Sarfira insaan who dared to dream big and work for it tirelessly. I’m a firm believer that when a dream transforms into ambition, nothing can stop it from coming true and that’s what I respected about Vir’s dream; it became a passion-driven cause that brought about a change for the common people.
“I like to be a part of stories that inspire and amount to a bigger picture, ‘Sarfira’ is one such story where I saw my inner beliefs being a part of the script,” Kumar said in a statement. In “Sarfira”, the actor essayed the role of Vir Mahtre who devises a business plan to make flights accessible to the common people of the nation. The movie is produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment. (PTI)

