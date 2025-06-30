Septagenarian reported missing from Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 29: A 72-year-old man, Prakash Phukan, has been reported missing from his rented residence in Christianpatty, Nagaon, after he failed to return from a morning walk on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The incident has caused considerable concern among family members and local residents.

According to reports, Phukan left his home around 7 am for his routine walk and has not been seen since.

CCTV footage captured near the Kalang Kapili Senior Secondary School, close to his residence, showed Phukan boarding an e-rickshaw, after which there has been no trace of him.

Family members have confirmed that Phukan was formerly employed in a tea garden and hails from Bonamata, under the Titabor police station in Jorhat district.

- Advertisement -

At present, he had been residing in Nagaon with his daughter, Parismita Phukan, who is an associate professor at Nowgong College.

Despite extensive efforts to trace his whereabouts, the family has been unable to locate him.

A missing person complaint has been lodged at the Nagaon Sadar police station by his daughter.

The family has appealed to the public for any information regarding Prakash Phukan’s whereabouts and can be contacted at 7896326722.

- Advertisement -