17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 23, 2024
type here...

Alia Bhatt returning as goodwill ambassador of ALT EFF

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Nov 22: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is set to return as the goodwill ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF).

Bhatt said she is thrilled that her production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions is partnering with the film gala for its 2024 edition.

- Advertisement -

“This festival is truly special—it celebrates films that uplift and showcase nature’s resilience while reminding us of the importance of protecting our planet. Through powerful storytelling, ALT EFF allows us to see and feel the real impact of environmental change,” the 31-year-old actor said in a statement.

Related Posts:

Filmmaker Richie Mehta, who recently directed the series “Poacher” that was produced by Bhatt’s company, will join the actor in championing the festival’s mission.

With over 100 screenings planned across India, the 2024 edition of ALT EFF will feature an engaging lineup of films, workshops, and panel discussions aimed at fostering global dialogue on urgent environmental issues.

Festival Director Kunal Khanna hailed Bhatt as a “remarkable artist” who is also passionate about the environment.

- Advertisement -

“Her creative endeavours through Eternal Sunshine exemplify the transformative power of storytelling in addressing pressing global challenges.

“With Alia and Richie Mehta as our ambassadors, ALT EFF is uniquely positioned to amplify the voices of filmmakers who seek to use impact film and storytelling to drive environmental action,” he added. (PTI)

10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations