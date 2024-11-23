Alia Bhatt returning as goodwill ambassador of ALT EFF

Mumbai, Nov 22: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is set to return as the goodwill ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF).

Bhatt said she is thrilled that her production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions is partnering with the film gala for its 2024 edition.

“This festival is truly special—it celebrates films that uplift and showcase nature’s resilience while reminding us of the importance of protecting our planet. Through powerful storytelling, ALT EFF allows us to see and feel the real impact of environmental change,” the 31-year-old actor said in a statement.

Filmmaker Richie Mehta, who recently directed the series “Poacher” that was produced by Bhatt’s company, will join the actor in championing the festival’s mission.

With over 100 screenings planned across India, the 2024 edition of ALT EFF will feature an engaging lineup of films, workshops, and panel discussions aimed at fostering global dialogue on urgent environmental issues.

Festival Director Kunal Khanna hailed Bhatt as a “remarkable artist” who is also passionate about the environment.

“Her creative endeavours through Eternal Sunshine exemplify the transformative power of storytelling in addressing pressing global challenges.

“With Alia and Richie Mehta as our ambassadors, ALT EFF is uniquely positioned to amplify the voices of filmmakers who seek to use impact film and storytelling to drive environmental action,” he added. (PTI)