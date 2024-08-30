All the characters I play are pieces of me put together, says Tamil superstar Vikram

MUMBAI, Aug 29: Slipping in and out of characters is an enjoyable process for every actor and all the roles he has played carry a piece of him, says Tamil superstar Vikram as he prepares to introduce Hindi audiences to “Thangalaan”.

The actor is known for being quite the shape-shifter in cinema whether it is playing a Chola prince in “Ponniyin Selvan” films, a man with multiple personality disorder in “Anniyan”, an aggressive lover in “Sethu” or a man who grows up in a graveyard in “Pithamagan”.

For director Pa Ranjith’s “Thangalan”, Vikram has gone through an intense physical transformation that saw him lose weight and grow his beard to play an oppressed labourer who discovers gold in Kolar, Karnataka during the British rule. “I enjoy this thing that I can slip into and suddenly do any character… They are all pieces of me put together in some way. Even ‘Thangalaan’ must have a lot of me in it, it’s my representation of Thangalaan. As an actor, I like to play around and do different things… Easy is very boring (for me),” Vikram told PTI in an interview.

But that was not always easy as he would carry home the characters he played, Vikram said.

“People at home would notice that suddenly I’ve become silent. For instance, during ‘Sethu’, I used to be quiet all the time and even aggressive. I went and learnt Karate at that time because I wanted to be aggressive and hold (anger) it well,” the actor said about the movie, whose Hindi version, “Tere Naam”, featured Salman Khan in the lead.

The 58-year-old actor, also known for his roles in “Kasi”, “Raavanan” and “I”, said over the years, it has become easier to step out of a role.

“Now, I’m more streamlined that way. When I go home, I become Kenny (his real name is Kennedy John Victor), I’m not Vikram. When I come here (on the sets), I’m not Kenny at all, I become the character. So, it’s much easier now. But I feel very excited when I suddenly become that person (character), and I try my best to be that person. So, when it succeeds, it feels really good,” he added. “Thangalan”, which has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide since its release in Tamil on August 15, is set for its north India premiere on September 6.

Vikram has a strong connection with the Hindi audiences right from the days of “Anniyan”, which was released as “Aparichit” in the North. In his new film, the actor plays Thangalaan Muni, the leader of a tribe who embarks on a valiant fight against the system and the British after they conspire to loot his land for mining gold.

He is also playing a tribal king named Aaran, and in his subsequent births a slave, Adhi Muni and Naga Muni, and as Thangalaan’s great grandfather, Kaadaiyan.

“We realised that this would do very well. I never thought there would be mixed reviews, but what’s even more pleasant is that the audience has not paid attention to any of that. They are coming there expecting something different and they are awestruck by what they’ve seen, and that’s very soothing to our hearts,” he said.

About the release of “Thanglaan” in the Hindi-speaking market, Vikram said he is confident it will strike a chord with the audience here.

“I was telling him (director) that it’s going to do better in Hindi, Telugu and other than Tamil. We are always unforgiving when it’s our own thing, it’s always been like that. For instance, ‘Aparichit’ when it was released did better in Andhra and in the Northern belt than it did in Tamil Nadu, and then it got picked up. I feel very confident that this is something that will shake you up in some way, it’s not a normal film.” The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Daniel Caltagirone.

“Thangalaan” is produced by Ranjith’s banner Neelam Productions and K. E. Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green Film.