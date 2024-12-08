24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 8, 2024
type here...

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ earns ` 449 crore gross at global box office in two days

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Dec 7: Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa 2: The Rule” continues to spread like wildfire at the global box office, earning ` 449 crore gross in just two days. The second part of the “Pushpa” franchise, which released across the globe on Friday with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam, debuted with a historic box office score of ` 294 crore gross on day one.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers, which has bankrolled “Pushpa 2”, shared the movie’s latest box office figures on social media. “WILDFIRE at the box-office #Pushpa2TheRule grosses 449 crores worldwide in 2 days… The fastest Indian film to hit the milestone,” the studio said on X.

- Advertisement -

The Sukumar-directed movie is a sequel to 2021’s Telugu blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise”. The film’s day one collection of ` 294 crore broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” (` 223.5 crore), followed by “Baahubali 2” (` 217 crore) and “Kalki 2898 AD” (` 175 crore). The Hindi version of “Pushpa 2”, whose trailer was launched by Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Patna last month, also smashed records as it earned ` 72 crore net on day one, surpassing the opening day figure of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 hit “Jawan”, whose Hindi version had earned around ` 65 crore on day one. In the sequel, Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, alongside Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The original film, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was not only a commercial success, amassing over ` 300 crore in India, but also established a strong fan base beyond the traditional Telugu base and it has only grown since then. (PTI)

Related Posts:

10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made
10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

08 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India 10 Types Of Dosa And How They Are Made Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India 10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World 10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter