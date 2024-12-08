Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ earns ` 449 crore gross at global box office in two days

New Delhi, Dec 7: Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa 2: The Rule” continues to spread like wildfire at the global box office, earning ` 449 crore gross in just two days. The second part of the “Pushpa” franchise, which released across the globe on Friday with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam, debuted with a historic box office score of ` 294 crore gross on day one.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers, which has bankrolled “Pushpa 2”, shared the movie’s latest box office figures on social media. “WILDFIRE at the box-office #Pushpa2TheRule grosses 449 crores worldwide in 2 days… The fastest Indian film to hit the milestone,” the studio said on X.

- Advertisement -

The Sukumar-directed movie is a sequel to 2021’s Telugu blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise”. The film’s day one collection of ` 294 crore broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” (` 223.5 crore), followed by “Baahubali 2” (` 217 crore) and “Kalki 2898 AD” (` 175 crore). The Hindi version of “Pushpa 2”, whose trailer was launched by Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Patna last month, also smashed records as it earned ` 72 crore net on day one, surpassing the opening day figure of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 hit “Jawan”, whose Hindi version had earned around ` 65 crore on day one. In the sequel, Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, alongside Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The original film, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was not only a commercial success, amassing over ` 300 crore in India, but also established a strong fan base beyond the traditional Telugu base and it has only grown since then. (PTI)