Anil Kapoor wraps schedule of ‘Subedaar’: The magic is just beginning

New Delhi, Dec 3: Actor Anil Kapoor says he has completed filming for a key schedule of his upcoming film “Subedaar”.

“Subedaar”, being directed by Suresh Triveni of “Tumhari Sulu” and “Jalsa” fame, was announced by Prime Video in March.

The actor drama follows the story of subedaar Arjun Singh who grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction. It also stars Radhika Madan.

Kapoor, who plays the titular role in the film, shared a series of BTS pictures from the shooting of “Subedaar” on Instagram on Monday night.

“From dreams to reality, from vision to creation-Subedaar takes shape with dedication and heart! Schedule wrapped, but the magic is just beginning. Grateful for the team, the passion, and the journey,” the actor wrote in the post.

“Subedaar” is produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar are credited as co-writers on the movie.

Kapoor, whose last film release was “Fighter”, recently hosted the third season of reality series “Bigg Boss OTT”.(PTI)