Anil Kapoor wraps schedule of ‘Subedaar’: The magic is just beginning

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Dec 3: Actor Anil Kapoor says he has completed filming for a key schedule of his upcoming film “Subedaar”.

“Subedaar”, being directed by Suresh Triveni of “Tumhari Sulu” and “Jalsa” fame, was announced by Prime Video in March.

The actor drama follows the story of subedaar Arjun Singh who grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction. It also stars Radhika Madan.

Kapoor, who plays the titular role in the film, shared a series of BTS pictures from the shooting of “Subedaar” on Instagram on Monday night.

“From dreams to reality, from vision to creation-Subedaar takes shape with dedication and heart! Schedule wrapped, but the magic is just beginning. Grateful for the team, the passion, and the journey,” the actor wrote in the post.

“Subedaar” is produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar are credited as co-writers on the movie.

Kapoor, whose last film release was “Fighter”, recently hosted the third season of reality series “Bigg Boss OTT”.(PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
