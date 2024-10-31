27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Anil Kapoor’s Prime Video movie ‘Subedaar’ startsfilming

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Oct 30: Actor Anil Kapoor has commenced shooting for his upcoming feature film “Subedaar”, streaming service Prime Video said on Wednesday.
The action drama movie, being directed by Suresh Triveni of “Tumhari Sulu” and “Jalsa” fame, was announced by the streamer in March this year.
“From the frontlines to the home town – a fauji never backs down! #Subedaar, Now Filming!” Prime Video posted on Instagram.
Described as an “adrenaline fuelled action drama”, the film follows subedaar Arjun Singh who grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction.
“The man who once fought for the nation, must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family,” read the official plotline. “Subedaar” is produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. Triveni has penned the film in collaboration with Prajwal Chandrashekar. Kapoor was most recently seen in “Fighter”, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Animal”. (PTI)

