Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh’s ‘Berlin’ torelease on Sep 13 on ZEE5

umbai, Aug 30: Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh-starrer “Berlin” is set to release on September 13 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced Thursday. The spy thriller is directed by Atul Sabharwal of “Class of 83” fame. Set in the politically-charged atmosphere of 1990s New Delhi, the film unfolds when authorities arrest a deaf-mute young man (Singh) on suspicion of being a foreign spy. The case takes a complex turn as a skilled sign language expert (Khurana) is brought in to interpret, only to find himself drawn into a web of intrigue.
Khurana said “Berlin” would present him in a never-seen-before avatar. “‘Berlin’ is a film with which I am emotionally connected as it brought out the best in me. Atul Sabharwal pulled me out of my comfort zone and threw me into such a challenging world. It’s like being the wildcard in a high-stakes poker game where every player holds a secret.
“Trust me, this isn’t your typical binge-watch – it’s a mind-bending puzzle that’ll have you playing detective from your couch. It’s a character and a role I have never explored before… so, get ready for a surprise. ‘Berlin’ is where the laughs stop, and the intensity begins,” the actor, who is basking in the success of “Stree 2”, said in a statement. Singh, best known for his nuanced performance in the series “Pataal Lok”, said working on “Berlin” has been an extremely rewarding experience for him. “From the word go I knew this was a special film. I found the character and the story very intriguing and much like the plot it was a mystery how I would crack it. I trusted my instincts and believed in Atul Sabharwal’s vision and things just fell in place. (PTI)

