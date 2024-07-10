Armaan Malik expresses concern over ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant with his name: Been trying to overlook it

Mumbai, July 9: Singer Armaan Malik on Monday said he has no connection with a controversial YouTube creator who shares his name and is currently a contestant on the “Bigg Boss OTT 3”.

The contestant has been in the news for being married to two women — Payal and Kritika. Both of his wives joined him on the reality show but Payal was eventually evicted from the show. In a post on X, the singer, 28, urged people to stop tagging him in social media posts that have no relation to him.

“Hi everyone. I’ve been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it,” the post began.

“A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person.” The singer said he wanted to make it clear that he had no connection to the YouTuber and does not “endorse him or his lifestyle in any way”.

“This situation is hampering my reputation and is turning out to be misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years. While I can’t stop someone from changing their name and taking up the same as mine, I do request my own community to help me overcome this.

“Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him. Thank you for your understanding and support. Armaan Malik,” the siner, known for songs like “Bol Do Na Zara”, “Sab Tera”, and “Wajah Tum Ho”, wrote.

He had earlier slammed the creator for using his name to which the YouTuber responded by releasing a video on the platform along with his wives stating that there has been no intention from his side to use the name of the singer and his content has nothing to do with him.

“Bigg Boss OTT” season 3 is currently streaming on JioCinema Premium. (PTI)