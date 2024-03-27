Saudi Arabia makes historic debut in Miss Universe Pageant with Rumy Alqahtani

GUWAHATI, March 27: Saudi Arabia has marked a significant milestone in its history by officially participating in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant for the first time.

The global event, scheduled to take place in Mexico on September 18, will witness the Kingdom’s debut with 27-year-old Rumy Alqahtani representing her country on the international stage.

In an announcement shared on Instagram, Alqahtani, a Riyadh-born model and content creator, expressed her honor and excitement at being chosen as Saudi Arabia’s inaugural contestant in the Miss Universe competition.

Her participation is a historic moment for Saudi women, symbolizing progress and empowerment in the Kingdom.

“I am honored to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. This marks the first participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe pageant,” Alqahtani stated in her post on Monday, garnering widespread attention and support from her followers.

Alqahtani’s journey to the Miss Universe stage follows the groundbreaking representation of Bahrain’s Lujane Yacoub in the previous edition of the pageant, making her the first woman from the Gulf region to participate. Alqahtani’s involvement signifies a continued wave of empowerment for women in the Middle East.

Having previously represented Saudi Arabia in various international competitions, including Miss Asia in Malaysia, Miss Arab Peace, and Miss Europe, Alqahtani brings a wealth of experience to the Miss Universe stage. According to a report by Gulf Today, she holds esteemed titles such as Miss Saudi Arabia, Miss Middle East (Saudi Arabia), Miss Arab World Peace 2021, and Miss Woman (Saudi Arabia).

Beyond her accolades in the world of pageantry, Alqahtani is a role model and influencer with a significant online presence, boasting a million followers on Instagram and thousands more across other social media platforms. Additionally, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in dentistry and is fluent in English, French, and Arabic, showcasing her versatility and intellect.

As Saudi Arabia prepares to make its debut in the global spotlight of the Miss Universe pageant, Alqahtani’s participation serves as a testament to the evolving landscape of women’s empowerment and representation in the Kingdom.

Her presence on the international stage is poised to inspire generations and promote a message of inclusivity and diversity.