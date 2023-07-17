28 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 17, 2023
type here...

Beautiful to work in a different language, cultural setup: Jisshu

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, July 16 (PTI): As Bengali film star Jisshu Sengupta continues to expand his footprint in Hindi and south cinema, the actor says getting acceptance by another industry gives an artist a “different high”.
In a career spanning almost 25 years, the actor has featured in over 60 Bengali films including “Noukadubi”, “Jaatishwar”, and “Rajkahini” as well as Telugu movies “NTR: Kathanayakudu” and “Sita Ramam” and Hindi titles “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero”, “Barfi!” and “Shakuntala Devi”. Sengupta, whose most recent work is the Hindi series “The Trial — Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha”, said he doesn’t want to limit himself to a particular industry.
“I wanted to grow and I got opportunities here (in Hindi). I would not say I have shifted base here in Mumbai. But I am almost living here for 15 to 20 days a month and going back again (to West Bengal). I have done about 12 to 13 Telugu films and I’m working on two more south films.
“I want to grow and not be restricted by language, different cultures. I want to make friends, and I want to know the world. Basically, I’m networking. It is beautiful to work in a different language and cultural setup. When you go there and they accept you, then it’s a different high altogether,” the Kolkata-born actor told PTI. “The Trial”, directed by Suparn S Varma, revolves around Noyonika, played by Kajol, who is forced to return as a practising lawyer after her husband Rajeev (Sengupta), a judge, is imprisoned for a sex and corruption scandal.

14 Best Places to Visit in Sohra
14 Best Places to Visit in Sohra
Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone
Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone
Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies
Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies
Know About Chandrayaan 3
Know About Chandrayaan 3
Top Highest Mountain Peaks in India
Top Highest Mountain Peaks in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 July, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
14 Best Places to Visit in Sohra Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies Know About Chandrayaan 3 Top Highest Mountain Peaks in India