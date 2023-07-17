Beautiful to work in a different language, cultural setup: Jisshu

Mumbai, July 16 (PTI): As Bengali film star Jisshu Sengupta continues to expand his footprint in Hindi and south cinema, the actor says getting acceptance by another industry gives an artist a “different high”.

In a career spanning almost 25 years, the actor has featured in over 60 Bengali films including “Noukadubi”, “Jaatishwar”, and “Rajkahini” as well as Telugu movies “NTR: Kathanayakudu” and “Sita Ramam” and Hindi titles “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero”, “Barfi!” and “Shakuntala Devi”. Sengupta, whose most recent work is the Hindi series “The Trial — Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha”, said he doesn’t want to limit himself to a particular industry.

“I wanted to grow and I got opportunities here (in Hindi). I would not say I have shifted base here in Mumbai. But I am almost living here for 15 to 20 days a month and going back again (to West Bengal). I have done about 12 to 13 Telugu films and I’m working on two more south films.

“I want to grow and not be restricted by language, different cultures. I want to make friends, and I want to know the world. Basically, I’m networking. It is beautiful to work in a different language and cultural setup. When you go there and they accept you, then it’s a different high altogether,” the Kolkata-born actor told PTI. “The Trial”, directed by Suparn S Varma, revolves around Noyonika, played by Kajol, who is forced to return as a practising lawyer after her husband Rajeev (Sengupta), a judge, is imprisoned for a sex and corruption scandal.

