Friday, November 8, 2024
Bill Skarsgard-starrer 'Boy Kills World' to debut on Lionsgate Play on Nov 29

New Delhi, Nov 7: “Boy Kills World”, an action thriller starring Bill Skarsgard in the lead role, will premiere on Lionsgate Play on November 29, the streamer announced on Thursday. Directed by Moritz Mohr, the film had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. It was released in the US theatres in April this year.

“Boy Kills World” features Skarsgard as Boy, a deaf-mute who endures a brutal life by escaping into a vivid fantasy world. After his family is murdered, he trains under a mysterious shaman to become an unstoppable killing machine, according to the official plotline.

Fuelled by rage and thirst for revenge, he transforms his pain into power, setting off on a relentless quest to take down those responsible, it added.

In a statement, Skarsgard said he underwent a drastic transformation for the role and lost 20 pounds.

“I also had to learn to fight from the ground up. It was a very short amount of time to do all that. I worked many hours just learning the basics. I wasn’t sure I could do it, but I watched a lot of martial arts movies to prepare,” the actor said.  The film also stars Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Yayan Ruhian, Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley and Famke Janssen. (PTI)

