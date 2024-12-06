17 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 6, 2024
type here...

Bob Dylan calls Timothee Chalamet a ‘brilliant actor’ ahead of A Complete Unknown release

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Dec 5: In what could probably called his first public statement about his upcoming biographical drama “A Complete Unknown”, singing legend Bob Dylan has praised lead star Timothee Chalamet calling him a “brilliant actor” who he is sure will “completely believable” as him.

“A Complete Unknown”, based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book “Dylan Goes Electric”, is directed by James Mangold.

- Advertisement -

Chalamet is playing Dylan in the movie, set to be released on Christmas Day in the US.
In an X post on Wednesday, Dylan wrote: “There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.” The singer, also a Nobel Laureate, also gave a shout-out to Wald for his book.
“It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ’60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book,” Dylan further wrote.

Related Posts:

“A Complete Unknown” will focus on Dylan’s controversial decision in 1965 to embrace the electric guitar, alienating many of his original fans.

Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India 10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World 10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know 10 Birds to Spot in North East India