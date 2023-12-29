Freebird Music Festival soars to new heights with unforgettable performances

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: The Freebird Music Festival, presented by Imperial Blue and curated by Esque Entertainment, reached unparalleled heights as it unfolded a musical extravaganza at Greenwood Resort. The collaborative forces of Esque Entertainment and Lazy Kick Events, headed by Sagar Kumar and Sahil Hussain respectively, came together to create a three-night celebration that redefined entertainment in Guwahati.

The inaugural day kicked off with a pre-flight event, featuring the year’s finest Anime/Japanese cultural showcase and an epic Battle of Bands. The Greenwood Resort buzzed with excitement as the audience immersed themselves in the unique fusion of music and culture.

The lineup on the first day included stellar performances by KRSNA, WHEN CHAI MET TOAST, SHANKURAJ KONWAR, and LADY MIDDAY. KRSNA radiated sheer joy as he delivered an exceptionally energetic performance, captivating the audience with his mesmerising songs. The crowd enthusiastically joined in, chanting along to most of his tunes, creating an electric atmosphere. A remarkable 3,000 enthusiastic attendees were drawn by KRSNA’s magnetic presence, and an additional 7,000-plus audience members swayed to the beats during FARHAN’s captivating performance. The synergy between the artist and the crowd created an unforgettable experience, marking the event as a resounding success. The following day witnessed an electrifying encore with performances by FARHAN AKHTAR, SUZONN, NEEL AKASH, RAIN IN SAHARA, and CLOUD COLLECTIVE. The audience was treated to a mesmerising display of musical prowess that transcended genres. The highlight of the night was Farhan Akhtar receiving a remarkable apparel gift from an enthusiastic member of the audience, showcasing the deep connection between the artists and their fans.

At Esque Entertainment, our goal is to curate experiences that transcend the ordinary. The Freebird Music Festival was a testament to the power of music and cultural diversity. We aimed to create not just an event but an unforgettable journey, and the overwhelming response from the audience is a testament to the success of that vision.” – Said Sagar Kumar- CEO, Esque Entertainment.

“Freebird Music Festival is more than just a performance; it’s a celebration of music, culture, and the incredible energy of the audience. Guwahati, you were electric! Thank you, What an incredible night! Freebird Music Festival, you’ve set the bar high for festivals that celebrate diversity and talent. The energy from the audience was infectious, and we can’t wait to be back.” – Said- Farhan Akhtar, Actor, Singer of Bollywood. Esque Entertainment extends heartfelt gratitude to its partners, including Greenwood Resort and PayTM Insider, for making this extraordinary event possible. The Freebird Music Festival not only showcased exceptional musical talent but also exemplified Esque Entertainment’s commitment to creating immersive and unforgettable experiences. For more information and updates, follow Esque Entertainment on social media: Facebook: @EsqueEntertainment, Instagram: @EsqueEntertainment, Twitter: @EsqueEvents, Official Hashtags: #FreebirdMusicFest #EsqueEntertainment #MusicMeetsYou.

