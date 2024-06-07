32 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 7, 2024
type here...

‘Bunty aur Babli 2’ opened many doors for me, says Sharvari

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI: “Bunty Aur Babli 2” may have failed at the box office but actor Sharvari credits her debut film for opening many doors in the industry.

The actor, who will be seen next in Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror comedy “Munjya”, has fond memories of working on the 2021 debut which featured Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. The film was a sequel to Yash Raj Films’ “Bunty Aur Babli” in 2005, originally starring Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan.

- Advertisement -

“That film opened so many doors for me. People in the industry didn’t know me before this. They didn’t know who Sharvari was. You cannot term anything as a failure if you’re getting work from that.  I have been getting work from my first film. I will always be grateful to it, no matter what it did at the box office. I just want more work,” Sharvari told PTI in an interview.

The actor, who will now be a part of YRF’s upcoming spy univwith Alia Bhatt said both success and failures are great teachers.

“I don’t come from a film background. For me, the dream was to get my first film and it’s always like that. This (Munjya is my second film. There’s always a dream for a third film a fourth film. But to get that first film when you’re not from this industry means the world,” Sharvari said.

Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Sees Major Political Shift as Muslims Move from AIUDF to...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June 10 hills stations in north-east India to visit 10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons 8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July