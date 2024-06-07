‘Bunty aur Babli 2’ opened many doors for me, says Sharvari

MUMBAI: “Bunty Aur Babli 2” may have failed at the box office but actor Sharvari credits her debut film for opening many doors in the industry.

The actor, who will be seen next in Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror comedy “Munjya”, has fond memories of working on the 2021 debut which featured Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. The film was a sequel to Yash Raj Films’ “Bunty Aur Babli” in 2005, originally starring Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan.

“That film opened so many doors for me. People in the industry didn’t know me before this. They didn’t know who Sharvari was. You cannot term anything as a failure if you’re getting work from that. I have been getting work from my first film. I will always be grateful to it, no matter what it did at the box office. I just want more work,” Sharvari told PTI in an interview.

The actor, who will now be a part of YRF’s upcoming spy univwith Alia Bhatt said both success and failures are great teachers.

“I don’t come from a film background. For me, the dream was to get my first film and it’s always like that. This (Munjya is my second film. There’s always a dream for a third film a fourth film. But to get that first film when you’re not from this industry means the world,” Sharvari said.