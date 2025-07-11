28.7 C
Chitrangda Singh boards cast of Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’

Mumbai, July 10: Actor Chitrangda Singh on Thursday joined the cast of “Battle Of Galwan”, the upcoming war drama set to be headlined by superstar Salman Khan.

The movie, which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of “Shootout at Lokhandwala” fame, is based on the 2020 Galwan valley conflict between armed personnel of India and China.

It will mark the maiden collaboration between Chitrangda, known for movies such as “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi”, “Yeh Saali Zindagi” and “Desi Boyz”, and Salman.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Chitrangda since I watched her amazing performance in ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ and then ‘Bob Biswas’,” Lakhia said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir’s brooding but quiet strength,” he added.

Salman had officially announced the movie last week in a post on his social media handles.
According to the makers, the film is based on one of India’s most brutal battles fought without a single bullet being fired. It was fought over 15,000 feet above sea level, this battle stands as a testament to India’s indomitable spirit.

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the Galwan valley clashes in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflicts between India and China in decades. (PTI)

