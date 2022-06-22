28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
type here...

Cold Vibes Between Sctresses is a Misconception: Janani

Entertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Chennai, June 21 (IANS): Actress Janani, who plays one of the leads along with Ashok Selvan and Iswarya Menon in upcoming thriller ‘Vezham’, says the perception that two actresses working in a project will have cold vibes is actually nothing but a misconception. The actress, who participated in a press conference called by the ‘Vezham’ team recently, said, “Usually there is this misconception that two actresses working together in a project will have cold vibes. This is untrue. Both Iswarya and I share a wonderful rapport and friendship and we enjoyed working on this film together.” Janani also was full of praise for the film’s director, Sandeep Shyam, a newcomer. She said,”Usually, while working with directors who are newcomers, actors tend to have a sense of insecurity. However, there was no such insecurity while working with director Sandeep Shyam.” On working with Ashok Selvan again after their hit film ‘Thegidi’, Janani said, “Ashok and I together have worked in ‘Thegidi’ and we are collaborating together again for this movie. I have seen a few clips from this and it has come out very well. Jhanu’s musical score is the film’s biggest strength. I am glad that I have a good song from him.” The film, which has been produced by K4 Creations Producer Keseven, is scheduled to hit screens on June 24.

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Hearts Skip a Beat in a Floral Summer Dress from Berlin
Janhvi Kapoor Makes Hearts Skip a Beat in a Floral Summer Dress from Berlin
Mahima Gupta Burns The Internet With These Pics From The Photoshoot
Mahima Gupta Burns The Internet With These Pics From The Photoshoot
Rashmi Desai Biography, Wiki, Net Worth, Affairs. Awards
Rashmi Desai Biography, Wiki, Net Worth, Affairs. Awards
7 Times Bhojpuri star Monalisa stunned in ethnic red ensembles
7 Times Bhojpuri star Monalisa stunned in ethnic red ensembles
Jennifer Lopez Wreaked Havoc Wearing An Open Slit Gown
Jennifer Lopez Wreaked Havoc Wearing An Open Slit Gown
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kiara’s Take on Modern Relationships Ahead of ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ Release

The Hills Times - 0
Janhvi Kapoor Makes Hearts Skip a Beat in a Floral Summer Dress from Berlin Mahima Gupta Burns The Internet With These Pics From The Photoshoot Rashmi Desai Biography, Wiki, Net Worth, Affairs. Awards 7 Times Bhojpuri star Monalisa stunned in ethnic red ensembles Jennifer Lopez Wreaked Havoc Wearing An Open Slit Gown