Crew members injured in crash on Georgia set of Eddie Murphy Amazon MGM movie ‘The Pickup’

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
FILE - Honoree actor-comedian Eddie Murphy attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Los Angeles, April 24: Several crew members were injured and two were hospitalised when a car and truck collided during shooting of the Eddie Murphy film “The Pickup” from Amazon MGM Studios, the studio and a person close to the production said.

A studio spokesperson said in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the scene that led to Saturday’s accident in Georgia had been rehearsed and all safety precautions were taken.
Neither Murphy nor the film’s other stars, including Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, were on the set at the time.

The injuries ranged from bumps and bruises to broken bones, the person close to the production said. Two crew members were taken to the hospital, and one remained hospitalised Tuesday. All are expected to make a full recovery.

The accident happened on a location outside of Atlanta when a truck locked up and hit a car, the person said.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak publicly.

“It was a completely freak accident,” the person said. “It wasn’t even a complicated or dangerous stunt.”

The scene was being shot by a second unit on the production, which generally shoots less-central scenes not involving the director or principal actors.

“Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result. We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering,” a statement to the AP from the studio spokesperson said.

“The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

The studio did not give details on the injuries or the roles of the crew members who were hurt.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union representing most film crew members, said in a statement to the AP that they were aware of the accident and have begun an inquiry, but could not yet provide further details. (PTI)

