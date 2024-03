Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Thursday announced they are expecting their first child.

The news comes days after reports of Padukone’s pregnancy were doing social media rounds when the actor was photographed covering her midsection at the 77th BAFTA awards which she attended as a presenter.

In an Instagram post, the couple said the baby is due in September.