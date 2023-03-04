Deepika Padukone To Present Award At Oscars 2023

Mumbai, March 3 (PTI): Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will presenting an award at the upcoming Oscars 2023, where India is nominated in three categories — Original Song, Documentary Feature and Documentary Short.

Deepika shared the news on her social media handle on Thursday night.

She will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy among others.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre. This year is significant for India at the Oscars as “Naatu Naatu”, the hit dance track from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster “RRR”, is the frontrunner in the Original Song category.

Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes” is nominated for Documetary Feature award, while Guneet Monga-backed “Elephant Whisperers” is competing in the Documentary Short category.

Deepika has previously represented India as a jury at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Lusail Stadium on December 18 before the final between Argentina and France.