Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone To be Seen At The 95th Academy Awards This Year

MUMBAI, March 3: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023. Expressing her happiness and pride, the actress took to her Instagram handle and disclosed a post mentioning the names of all the presenters.

The list is inclusive of Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, and Questlove.

Shortly after this, netizens thronged Deepika’s comment section with congratulatory wishes. “Can’t wait to watch you Deepu,” Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia commented. “Boom,” Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone commented. Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh sent clapping emojis in her comment section.

The 95th Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 12 (March 13 IST) at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre. This time three significant Indian movies are competing for the prestigious Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.

Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

Another competing movie RRR has scored a nomination in the Best Original Song category for ‘Naatu Naatu’, which conquered the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, and Ram Charan will be attending the award ceremony. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the Oscar-nominated song at the event.