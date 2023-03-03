29 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 3, 2023
type here...

Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone To be Seen At The 95th Academy Awards This Year

Entertainment
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

MUMBAI, March 3: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023. Expressing her happiness and pride, the actress took to her Instagram handle and disclosed a post mentioning the names of all the presenters.

- Advertisement -

The list is inclusive of Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, and Questlove.

Shortly after this, netizens thronged Deepika’s comment section with congratulatory wishes. “Can’t wait to watch you Deepu,” Bollywood actress  Neha Dhupia commented. “Boom,” Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone commented. Deepika’s husband Ranveer  Singh sent clapping emojis in her comment section.

The 95th Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 12 (March 13 IST) at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre. This time three significant Indian movies are competing for the prestigious Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.

Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

- Advertisement -

Another competing movie RRR has scored a nomination in the Best Original Song category for ‘Naatu Naatu’, which conquered the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, and Ram Charan will be attending the award ceremony. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the Oscar-nominated song at the event.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Three More Bribery Cases Registered In Assam, Officials Trapped Red-Handed

The Hills Times - 0