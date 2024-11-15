20 C
Eddie Redmayne on career after Oscar win: It gave me the luxurious notion of choice

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Nov 14: From headlining “Fantastic Beasts” movies to playing an assassin in his new series “The Day of the Jackal”, British star Eddie Redmayne says his best actor Oscar win for “The Theory of Everything” has given him the “luxurious notion of choice”.
Redmayne, who won the trophy in 2015 for his portrayal of renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking in the movie, said like any other upcoming actor, he started out by dreaming about making a living through his chosen profession.
” The odds are against you because so many people want to work in this world and there are so few parts. For many years, I would just audition and try and get jobs,” Redmayne told PTI in an interview.
“The massive change that the Oscar did is that rather than just auditioning for jobs and then taking them if you got them, it suddenly gave you the incredibly luxurious notion of choice,” he added.
The actor began his journey on London’s West End theatre and then starred in critically-acclaimed movies “My Week with Marilyn” and “Les Miserables”.
The last decade has been nothing short of extraordinary for Redmayne, who followed up “The Theory of Everything” with another captivating performance in “The Danish Girl”, Tom Hooper’s film on 20th century transgender artist Lili Elbe.
He was also cast as Newt Scamander, the lead character of “Harry Potter” spin-off movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and its two sequels. (PTI)

