Excited to share screen space with Tabu: Kareena Kapoor Khan on ‘Crew’

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday said she always wanted to work with versatile actor Tabu and is glad that her wish is coming true with their upcoming film “Crew”.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, the movie is a comedy directed by Rajesh A Krishnan of “Lootcase” fame. It features Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as three air hostesses working for a fictional airline called Kohinoor.

With the carrier being on the verge of bankruptcy, the trio’s future seemed uncertain but then they find a dead passenger carrying gold biscuits.

“I am super excited because I got to work with Tabu for the first time. Lolo (her sister Karishma Kapoor) has worked with her so many times. I had the opportunity and the honour of finally sharing screen space with her,” Kareena said at the film’s trailer launch event.

The actor further said she was also excited to collaborate with Sanon, calling her “supremely talented” and “lovely”.

“I hope that film does well. Rajesh has made a super funny film so I am really excited and happy and hope it works,” she added.

Kriti said it was refreshing for her to work with female co-stars.

“We always get to work with men mostly. It was very refreshing to work with women, who are so talented and who I have admired for years. I think we all look up to them (Tabu and Kareena) in what they bring to the table and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves,” the actor said.

Kriti said she is confident that “Crew” will break the myths about women-centric films.

“Whenever a women-led film comes, then people think it would be serious or some issue being raised, or it would be out male-bashing or something like that. But here nothing is like that. You can see women can do comedy very well,” she said.

Director Krishnan revealed the film is sort of inspired by real incidents.

“We are trying to humanise them. You see the glamorous side. Three women working in the aircraft dealing with all kinds of people. In those people, some are good, some are bad and it is a lot of hard work. They are human beings at the end of the day. They do look glamorous from the outside but there is a lot of hard work which goes behind it,” the filmmaker said.

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, “Crew” will be released in theatres on March 29. It is produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.