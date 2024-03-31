28 C
Tabu, Kareena & Kriti’s ‘Crew’ earns ` 20.07 crore in worldwide gross on day one

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, March 30: Heist comedy “Crew”, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, has grossed ` 20.07 crore globally on its opening day at the box office, the makers said on Saturday. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film was released in theatres across the country on Friday. It is produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

According to the makers, the film has set a record by registering the “highest-ever opening for a three-female lead film worldwide”. The film’s net collection in India is ` 10.28 crore.

In a post on Instagram, producer Ektaa R Kapoor wrote, “Thanku INDIA !!!! My girls n our director showed d world how it’s done!!! World wide dhamaka! (sic).”

Tabu and Kriti also celebrated the day one collection of “Crew”, calling it “historic”.

“We are overwhelmed with love for our Crew! The Biggest Female Led opener in the History of Hindi Cinema Worldwide! ‘Crew’ is in Cinemas NOW,” they posted on their respective Instagram pages. Kareena said she is glad to continue her association with Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor with “Crew”. She had earlier collaborated with the two producers for her 2018 movie “Veere De Wedding”. “Round 2 with @rheakapoor, @ektarkapoor and meů What started with Veere Di Wedding and now continues with ‘CREW’. So lucky to be on board with these lovely ladies @kritisanon, @tabutiful & the amazing @rajoosworld. We got this,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Crew” features Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as three air hostesses, whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor is on the verge of bankruptcy, until they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles. (PTI)

