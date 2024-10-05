26 C
Saturday, October 5, 2024
Govinda discharged from hospital, says revolver just fell and went off

Updated:
Mumbai, Oct 4: Actor Govinda was discharged from hospital on Friday, three days after he injured his leg when his revolver accidently went off, and answered the top of mind question of what exactly happened. “Voh giri aur chal padi,” he chuckled.
The accident happened early on Tuesday morning when he was about to leave for the airport and he underwent a surgery the same day.
The 60-year-old actor, known for films such as “Love 86”, “Swarg”, “Dulhe Raja” and “Partner” and back in the spotlight, came out of the Criticare hospital in Juhu on a wheelchair and had a cast on his left leg.
 The actor, a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was accompanied by his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja. He greeted media persons and fans with folded hands.
“I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted,” he told reporters waiting outside his home. Asked why a fun-loving actor like him has a revolver, he said, “When you have fame, you have to be cautious as there are people who love you and then there are those who envy you.”
Describing himself as an easy-going and fun person, the actor said his fans will hopefully learn from this and be alert as this could happen to anyone.
Govinda, known for his dancing skills and impeccable comic timing from his films in the late 1980s and 1990s, thanked his fans, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde, members from politics and film world for their well wishes.  Sunita Ahuja told reporters earlier in the morning that her husband had been advised rest for at least six weeks.
“He is fine and will start dancing again in a few days. Everyone has prayed for him and we have the blessings of Mata rani,” she said. (PTI) 

