Hansal Mehta says Harman Baweja has truly been a revelation in ‘Scoop’

Mumbai, June 20 (PTI): Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Tuesday praised Harman Baweja’s performance in “Scoop”, saying the actor has silenced his “critics” with his portrayal of ACP Shroff in the series.

Baweja, who made acting debut in 2008 with “Love Story 2050” opposite Priyanka Chopra, took a break from the film industry after his 2014 film “Dishkiyaoon” did not do well at the box office. Netflix’s “Scoop”, which premiered earlier this month, is his first acting effort in almost a decade.

“Harman Baweja has truly been a revelation,” Mehta wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph with Baweja from the sets of the critically-acclaimed show.

During his initial days in the movies, the 42-year-old actor was constantly compared to superstar Hrithik Roshan in looks.

Mehta said he is proud of Baweja for silencing his “Critics Roshans”.

“Silencing his 舛ritic Roshans’ with his performance. Here’s Baweja proving that nothing is ever 腺ewajah’. And in the process making all of us proud,” the 55-year-old director added.