32.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 6, 2025
type here...

Hina Khan marries longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 5 Popular TV actor Hina Khan has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

The actor shared multiple photos from her marriage ceremony on Wednesday evening. In one of the photos, Khan and Jaiswal are seen signing marriage registration papers.

- Advertisement -

“From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers.

Related Posts:

“Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband,” Khan wrote in the caption.

For her wedding, Khan wore an opal green handloom saree with gold and silver motifs, paired with a blush pink border and veil. The outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra.

Jaiswal also opted for an outfit by Malhotra, wearing an ivory ecru kurta set.

- Advertisement -

Khan and Jaiswal had been in a relationship for over 13 years. They first met on the sets of “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, where Khan played the role of Akshara and Jaiswal served as the supervising producer.

In June last year, Khan was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. (PTI)

Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal: Two Insurgents Killed in Border Clash Near Indo-Myanmar Frontier

The Hills Times -
Top Litchi-Producing Regions In India Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer 15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon 7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers