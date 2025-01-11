12 C
If my body allows it, I will work: Hina Khan on navigating her cancer journey

Mumbai, Jan 10: It will soon be a year since Hina Khan revealed her stage three breast cancer diagnosis, and the TV star says that the difference between 2024 and 2025 is that she has only grown stronger.

The 37-year-old actor, best known for shows such as “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2”, said she stayed professionally active throughout her treatment to help “normalise” working while battling the disease.

“I am still that Hina. The old Hina was also courageous and strong and this Hina is also very strong and courageous and, in fact, she has become much stronger.

“I have been working throughout my journey. I made sure to normalise this and to feel normal. I was working, shooting, travelling, and finished dubbing since my chemo started. I did my ramp walks… I finished my radiation session and came here. If my body allows it, I will,” Khan told PTI in a video interview.

In July 2024, the actor announced her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post, in which she assured fans she was doing well and that her treatment had begun.

Khan said she doesn’t have words to express the love and support she received from her followers and others on social media.

“Even in my dreams, I hadn’t expected that people would respond or shower their love in this way. And, not just love. The way people prayed for me, the way they wrote to me…

“People have done so many things that I have cried so many times. All I can say is that I am blessed… I’m sitting in front of you by the grace of God. I’m healed to the extent, it is only because of the ‘dua’ by millions of people,” she added.

The actor, who has also appeared in reality shows “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8” and “Bigg Boss 11”, will soon be seen in the upcoming web series “Griha Laxmi”.

Set in the fictional town of Betalgadh, the story revolves around an ordinary housewife Laxmi, who stumbles upon a stash of weed during a police chase and turns into a drug lord. It will premiere on EPIC ON on January 16.

Khan, who was diagnosed with the disease after she finished shooting for “Griha Laxmi”, described her character as a simple and family-oriented woman.

“She works as a housemaid in different houses. She loves her family. small dreams. One fine day when everything changes and there comes a time where she has to somehow manage the financial situation of her house, she has no other option.” (PTI)

