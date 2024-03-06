‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 to premiere in June on HBO

Los Angeles, March 5: Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed the launch month for the second season of the “Game of Thrones” spinoff during an interview at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference Monday.

While the exec did not specify the date of the “House of the Dragon” Season 2 premiere, this is the most information that has been revealed about the release window to date, with HBO chief Casey Bloys teasing an “early summer” date back in November, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav saying “next quarter” on the company’s Q4 earnings call Feb. 23.

Based on author George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” book “Fire & Blood,” “House of the Dragon” follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. It takes place nearly 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.

The returning cast for “House of the Dragon” Season 2 includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham. Previously announced newcomers are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

The 10-episode first season of “House of the Dragon” aired Aug. 21 to Oct. 23, 2022. It was renewed for Season 2 just one week following its series premiere, which drew record-breaking ratings for HBO.

“House of the Dragon” Season 2 began filming at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios April 11, 2023. Filming was unaffected by the Writers Guild of America strike (which began May 2 and lasted until Sept. 27) and the SAG-AFTRA strike (which began July 14) because scripts were completed before filming began. (PTI)