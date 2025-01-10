13 C
Hrithik Roshan says he felt ‘embarrassed’ when his father pitched idea of docu-series ‘The Roshans’

Mumbai, Jan 9: As someone who doesn’t like attention, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday said he was embarrassed by the idea of the upcoming docu-series “The Roshans” only to realise that the project will explore his family’s legacy and could inspire many others.

Hrithik, who made his debut as a leading man with his father Rakesh Roshan’s movie “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai” 25 years ago, said the Netflix series chronicles the stories and struggles of his family, which also includes his musician uncle Rajesh Roshan, and late grandfather and music maestro Roshan, and how it inspired him as an actor.

“When my father said that he wanted to make this documentary, I first felt embarrassed. I don’t like attention. Then I realised, ‘No, this is not about me. It’s not about me at all.’ This is about history. And history is important. It is the history of my ancestors, my parents, my grandfather, my uncle. “That history was in my cells and gave me a drive… Their stories inspired me so much that I was unstoppable. It was nothing else but that,” Hrithik told reporters at the trailer launch event of the docu-series here.

Hrithik said he hopes that the documentary will inspire others, particularly students of cinema and people worldwide.

“If it does that, then that would be the celebration for the documentary. It is going to be important for people to know other people’s journeys.

“When you’re aspiring and you’re working against barriers in your life and you need inspiration, it is other people’s stories that come to the rescue. And if my grandfather’s story, my father’s story, my chacha’s story, our entire arc can inspire, then that would be worth it. Which is why I agreed to it,” he added.

Set to be launched on Netflix on January 17, “The Roshans” will take viewers on an intimate journey through their lives, exploring three generations of passion, dedication, and outstanding contributions to Hindi cinema. (PTI)

