Netflix docu-series ‘The Roshans’ to offer a first-ever look into the film family

New Delhi, Dec 4: A docu-series, “The Roshans”, is all set to explore the story of actor Hrithik Roshan’s illustrious film family that includes his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, musician uncle Rajesh Roshan and his late grandfather and music maestro Roshan.

Streaming platform Netflix announced on Wednesday that the documentary will take viewers on an “intimate journey through their lives, exploring three generations of passion, dedication, and outstanding contributions” to Hindi cinema.

At the heart of the documentary is the late Roshan Lal Nagrath better known as Roshan and then follow his descendants — Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan — who have each uniquely shaped the landscape of Indian entertainment as directors, creators, musicians and actors.

Industry veteran, Shashi Ranjan has directed and co-produced the docu-series with Rakesh Roshan, featuring candid interviews with industry peers, friends, and colleagues who offer their perspectives on the Roshan legacy.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives,” said the Roshan family.

“The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it’s an honor to showcase our journey to the audience.” Ranjan said directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey. “Being invited into the Roshan family’s world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for. It is an honor to bring their story of creativity, courage, and commitment to the world, and having Netflix house the legendary movie family’s stories was undoubtedly the only way to go,” he added. Monika Shergill, Vice- President Content, Netflix India, said, “…This heartfelt docu-series takes you on an emotional and nostalgic journey, uncovering the untold story of three generations of this iconic film family. We are deeply honored to share this beautiful and inspiring legacy with the world.” (PTI)