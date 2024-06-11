31 C
I get my validation from the audience: Kartik Aaryan

New Delhi, June 10: Actor Kartik Aaryan says he doesn’t believe in running behind films that check mark his acting chops or get him in the good books of critics. The actor said he instead looks for stories that have the potential to draw audiences to theatres.

Aaryan’s latest big-screen release is sports drama “Chandu Champion”, directed by Kabir Khan.
“All the films that I’ve been doing showcase a different side of me. For example, if I do a film like ‘Freddy’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ or ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, they are all different from each other… I’m doing work on the basis of what I heard in the narration whether I liked it, and I want to be a part of it or not.

“Am I able to watch it, will I go to the theatre to watch it? That’s my only funda (rule)… It’s not like (I need) validation from someone or critics. I get my validation from the audience. That is the audience is going to the theatres to watch it, whether they are enjoying the film or not,” the Gwalior-born actor told PTI in an interview here.

“Chandu Champion”, set to hit the screens on Friday, is the story of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. It follows the journey of the titular hero across ages and phases, including being an Indian Army soldier, a wrestler, a boxer, a 1965 war veteran and a swimmer. Aaryan, 33, said the movie wasn’t a sad story but one which will inspire viewers in an entertaining manner. “I never felt this was a sad, gloomy film. It’s a story of triumph of the human spirit. It goes in that zone and it’s celebratory… I was entertained by the narration. That’s been my clarity that whenever I do a film, it’s not for (be a tick mark for) my acting (abilities).” His name has been associated with successful comedy films such as the “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” series, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, “Luka Chuppi”, and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”. Of late, Aaryan has tried his hand at diverse genres through thrillers like “Dhamaka” and “Freddy”, action comedy “Shehzada”, and romantic drama “Satyaprem Ki Katha”. According to the actor, comedy is unfortunately treated as an easier genre in the film industry. “It takes a lot of acting in a film like ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. Comedy is a genre that’s very difficult to crack and you’ll get this answer whenever you ask any actor or director. It’s not an easy thing. I don’t know it, I do it. (PTI)

