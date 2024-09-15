29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 15, 2024
IFFI 2024 nintroduces new category to honour debutant filmmakers

Mumbai, Sept 14: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday announced a new category to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that will celebrate the work of debutant filmmakers.
The new category, called the best debut Indian film section, will be introduced in the 55th edition of the prestigious festival, which is slated to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.
As part of the segment, a new award will be handed out — best debut director of Indian feature film, carrying a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a certificate.
The best debut Indian film section will showcase a diverse range of narratives and cinematic styles from across the country, the ministry said in a statement.
“These selections will highlight the creative vision and unique storytelling approaches of young filmmakers. This aims to provide a platform to the young talent, showcasing the work of new directors.
“A maximum of 5 debut feature films showcasing the work of new directors who are contributing fresh perspectives and stories to Indian cinema shall be selected in accordance with the rules and regulations and shall be shown in the Best Debut Indian Film section,” it added.
The new award, the best debut director of Indian feature film, aims to honour the creativity and potential of first-time directors, acknowledging their contribution to the evolution of Indian cinema, the statement said.
The entries for the new category of awards are open now and the film can be submitted by September 23. (PTI) 

